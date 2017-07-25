More Travelers Using Evansville Regional Airport

More travelers are using Evansville Regional Airport to get from Point-A to Point-B. Officials with the airport say more than 100,000 people have been through the terminal this year, which is about a 7% increase from the same time last year.

The increase in passengers helped the airport have its best month in more than a decade.

Passengers say Evansville Regional Airport offers convenience.

Evansville Regional will be getting a $12 million overhaul soon. Officials anticipate even more travelers with the new renovations.

