Travel Softball, Shockwaves South Help Tri-State Athletes

High school softball and travel softball are not as different as one may think.

The Tri-State is full of talented high school coaches who teach young women the game of softball.

However, athletes often need that extra push from a travel team to get the college scholarship of their choice.

Indiana Shockwaves South is a subdivision of the parent organization that helps local teens find the right fit for higher education.

After winning championships in the spring with their respective schools, athletes turn to travel softball in the fall to stay active and receive advice from former college players on the process of finding the next step.

Instead of thinking high school softball and travel ball are mutually exclusive, view the two as a joint effort to help Tri-State youth succeed both on and off the field.

