Home Indiana Evansville Trash and Recycling Schedule Delays Due to Weather Conditions January 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Due to inclement weather trash and recycling services were suspended Friday. Starting the week of January 15th, trash and recycling will run on a one-day delayed schedule due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Trash and recycling missed on Friday will not be picked up until Saturday, January 20th.

Extra materials placed outside of trash and recycling carts will be picked up that day.

Also, in Webster County Trash Compaction Center will be closed until Tuesday, January 16th.

Comments

comments