Trash Can Fire Destroys Evansville Home

An Evansville home is at a total loss after a fire that started in a trash can this afternoon. Around 3 P.M. Evansville Firefighters say they could see the flames coming from the home when they arrived at 307 South Kenmore Drive. According to officials on the scene, neighbors reported an explosion after the fire had started causing debris to scatter across the yard. Eric Efiert from the Evansville Fire Department says “It was on the trash can on the outside, and it fed up through the awning to the attic, and then down into the house with the explosions.” Luckily, nobody was home at the time of the fire. Officals say they stil do not know what caused the fire inside the trash can.

