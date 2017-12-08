Home Kentucky Henderson Traps Set Around Balmoral and Pebble Creek Area to Combat Coyotes December 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Wildlife experts in the Balmoral Drive area are working with other property owners on trapping coyotes. This comes after recent attack and killing of several pets in the area.

Wildlife Animal Control will set those traps on private land near Balmoral and Pebble Creek. The traps will have a safety measure to protect animals and Humans who might accidentally trigger them.

Officials say if you encounter a coyote do not panic and to call 911 if you feel threatened.

