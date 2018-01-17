Transportation Priorities For I-69 Bridge Presented to General Assembly
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has submitted what it calls a safety first plan to fix roads and bridges in the Commonwealth. The cabinet presented its recommended highway plan earlier Wednesday.
The plan includes a record 1 billion in proposed funding to repair the infrastructure. We’re also getting a better idea of what the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project could cost.
The transportation cabinet says $500,000 alone will be needed to continue work on the design phase of the project. It also calls for $19 million for the right-of-way phase and $8 million for the utility phase.
Visit Kentucky Transportation to see the full detailed plan.