Transportation Priorities For I-69 Bridge Presented to General Assembly

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has submitted what it calls a safety first plan to fix roads and bridges in the Commonwealth. The cabinet presented its recommended highway plan earlier Wednesday.

The plan includes a record 1 billion in proposed funding to repair the infrastructure. We’re also getting a better idea of what the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project could cost.

The transportation cabinet says $500,000 alone will be needed to continue work on the design phase of the project. It also calls for $19 million for the right-of-way phase and $8 million for the utility phase.

