Transportation Department Clearing the Roads for Drivers

Clearing the Roads for Drivers January 12th, 2019 Paul Wilcoxen Kentucky

Drivers throughout the Tri-State were breathing a shy of relief with the latest round of winter weather that hit the Evansville area.

The warmer weather prevented the snow from sticking around for very long.

That doesn’t mean transportation departments in the area weren’t ready.

“We start preparing for winter weather back in October,” said Kentucky Transportation spokesperson Keith Todd, “to try and get ready for whatever comes at us.”

Weather is difficult to predict, even for the experts. This storm was no exception.

“A lot of times, the dividing line is right on top of us,” said Todd. “A movement of twenty miles either direction can make a big difference on how much snow we get.”

Adam Geiger and his friends were heading out early to see the Indianapolis Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

“We’re going to try and beat it, but it’s already getting pretty bad out there from what we’ve seen,” said Geiger.

In order to be able to get the most accurate weather conditions, Todd says they use a system called MDSS, which stands for Maintenance Decision Support System.

“It looks at weather, through the lens of how will this impact transportation,” said Todd. “It looks at pavement temperatures, it looks at the wind, and how that will cool down pavement temperatures.”

Even though the tri-state wasn’t hit as hard as some thought, Todd knows …

“The next time it could go the other way just as easy,” said Todd. “It could; they could be saying, well you’re only going to get an inch, and we could get two or three inches.”

Todd added that drivers can do their part by making sure they have an emergency kit in their car.

