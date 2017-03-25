Home Kentucky Henderson Transport Van Catches Fire During Henderson Charity Fashion Show March 25th, 2017 Braden Harp Henderson Pinterest

The tenth annual Community Baptist Church “Runway Red” fashion show was interrupted by a van fire.

A van transporting event-goers to Community Baptist from the Aqua City Swim Club parking lot caught fire at the event. The driver of the van says he was driving the van like normal when someone pointed out the van was on fire.

Nobody was hurt.

The charity fashion show raises awareness of HIV and AIDS. Organizers say proceeds from the event go toward Matthew 25 Aids services; a local clinic that supports those impacted by HIV/AIDS. They say today’s turnout was great.

Event organizers say events like these are necessary for educating the Tri-State about the impacts of HIV and AIDS.

