Transgender Student’s Lawsuit to Move Forward

A lawsuit accusing the EVSC of violating a transgender student’s rights will move forward.

The school corporation had motioned to get this case thrown out, but on Tuesday a judge denied that request.

The 16 year old was born a female, but identifies as a male.

He filed the lawsuit in February of this year, saying he is being forced to use the girls restroom.

He argues that this is a violation of the 14th Amendment and Title 9 Protections.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 20th.

