Transformer Incident Causes Power Outage at North Middle School August 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

An electrical transformer lost power at North Middle School causing a power outage at the campus. All of the students and staff were safe, and were taken to Henderson County High School.

Students also received their own pair of eclipse glasses so they could enjoy the eclipse. While students were picked up from HCHS at their normal time, emergency crews responded to the middle school transformer to make the appropriate repairs.

