44News | Evansville, IN

Trampoline Park Moving Into Skates Alive In Owensboro

Trampoline Park Moving Into Skates Alive In Owensboro

August 14th, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For the past 15 years, the River Tree Church in Owensboro has owned Skates Alive. But as the skating rink closes – a new business is moving in.

A message on the Skates Alive Facebook page says Elite Air will begin to move into the building next week. Elite Air Newburgh is a trampoline Park, and a ninja warrior course.

The new facility in Owensboro plans to open in early November.

The River Tree Church will still own the building, while Elite Air leases it out.

You can find the full statement from Skates Alive’s Facebook page below:

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.