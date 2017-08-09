Training A Racehorse At Ellis Park

Every Monday we send our reporter into the world to do someone else’s job for the morning. Veronica DeKett learned how to be a horse trainer.

Visitors can also get a sneak peak of the training aspects involved in preparing the horses to race.

Every Saturday throughout the month of August people can head to the starting gates to learn how they teach the horses to brake. This event is free and open to the public.

All you have to do is arrive at the starting gate at Ellis Park at 7:30 Saturday mornings.

For more information, visit Ellis Park Racing.

