Training With Cirque du Soleil!

Cirque du Soleil is coming to town, so they flew us out to Cleveland for a sneak peek of the show and let us train with the performers to see just how difficult these feats of wonder can be.

I tried the diabolo, and let’s just say…Cirque du Soleil won’t be calling me up from the bench any time soon.

GRETCHIN: Now this looked crazy on stage, but he made it look like it was effortless, like it was nothing.

He’s just throwing them around, and now he thinks I’m going to be able to do it?

Performer: You’re gonna be able.





It takes time to…it’s juggling, you need to spend years on that.

But I’m gonna give you the first step.

So, are you a left hander?

GRETCHIN: Nope.

Right handed.

Performer: Uh…okay, that’s new.

So you will go from left side to right, and then you will go up and down, up and down.

From left side to right.

GRETCHIN: This way?

And then lift it up?

Performer: Yeah.

With your left arm, yeah?

It’s going up and down.

GRETCHIN: Oh.

Performer: That’s how you get the speed, yeah?

GRETCHIN: Okay, I got you.

I’m already terrible at this.

Performer: Anyway, let’s do something else.

So I give you speed, what are you gonna do…

GRETCHIN: Look, I can’t even keep it up here when I do that.

Performer: I’m gonna ask you to send it up…use this, I got the speed for you.

GRETCHIN: Oh, it’s already spinning.

Performer: Yeah.

It’s already spinning.

GRETCHIN: See?

I’m terrible at this!

I told you I would be.

He makes it look so easy.

Performer: So, I’m gonna send diabolo to you.

You’re gonna have to have tension on the string, and you’re going to try to see where diabolo is.

You want to land right here.

GRETCHIN: I have not managed to catch it yet, so I don’t know why you have all this faith in me.

Performer: You will, you will.

You will catch now.

Just try to see where the diabolo is, yeah?

And try to catch.

You got this!

GRETCHIN: Ah!

I did it, I can’t believe it!

Like I said, I won’t be asked to join the cast any time soon.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” will be at The Ford Center the week of January 23rd.

Cirque tickets make great Christmas gifts, just saying.

(They’re on sale now at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/evansville/corteo/buy-tickets.

