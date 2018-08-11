Trainer Larry Jones Returns to Tri-State, Ready for Groupie Doll Stakes

PHOTO COURTESY: ELLIS PARK RACING

Larry Jones is back.

The trainer started his career at Ellis Park in 1982 and stayed in the Tri-State until a tornado ripped through the area in 2005, forcing many to relocate.

However, Jones returned in 2018 with a full stable at Ellis and plans to run a horse in Sunday’s G3 Groupie Doll Stakes.

Jenda’s Agenda will be Jones’ representative in the $100,000 race, while Believe in Royalty and Kowboy Karma will take to the post of the inaugural Ellis Park Derby ($75,000) immediately prior.

Approximate post time for the derby is 4:00 p.m., while the main event of the Groupie Doll Stakes will start around 4:40 p.m.

