The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reported a train on semi collision in Webster County.

The collision occurred at the Mill Street Crossing in Sebree. Due to rail crossing work, Jefferson Street is the only crossing in Sebree that is open at this time.

Officials tell us that the semi driver is uninjured and crews are working to get the semi and debris off the roadway.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive details.

