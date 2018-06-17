Train Derailment In Princeton

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is ordering an evacuation near the site of a train derailment. The evacuation is ordered for a one mile radius around Old Highway 41 and Caniff Trailer Court. This is near the Toyota plant.

Deputies say the derailment occurred around 7:30 Sunday night. An explosion was reported following the derailment. Video sent to us from a witness shows several cars off the tracks and either on their side or turned up-side-down. The video also shows a part of the train on fire.

Highway 41 is closed between State Road 168 and State Road 64.

Few other details are available at this time.



Comments

comments