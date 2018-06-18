Train Derailment in Gibson County Leads to Evacuations

Investigators are on the scene of a train derailment this morning after several cars from a CSX train came off the tracks near Princeton.

The train was holding nearly 90 loaded cars, and the derailment cause a propane explosion.

State Police along with Princeton Police and the Gibson County Sherriff’s Department evacuated an area that consists of about 60 to 70 homes.

Due to the accident, the following roads are currently closed to traffic:

Highway 41 at State road 64

100 West

County Road 350 South

County Road 300 South

State Road 168

All evacuees have been taken to the Toyota plant, and employees of the plant are urged to check their fuse app to see how their shifts are affected.

