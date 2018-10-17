Home Kentucky Owensboro Trail of Treats in Owensboro Kicks Off Next Week October 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Owensboro

The city of Owensboro will be hosting its 29th annual Trail of Treats later this month.

The event kicks off on October 25th at 5:30PM and will run until 8:00PM.

The event continues to grow with more than 70 local business owners and groups participating this year.

Children and family members get the chance to trick-or-treat downtown while enjoying music and getting the chance to meet some of their favorite characters.

A live production of “Dracula” by the Bluegrass Children’s Theatre will be new this year, and will take stage at 6:00PM at the Smothers Park Overlook Stage.

More information on the event can be found by clicking here.

