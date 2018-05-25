Home Kentucky Traffic Stopped on Southbound Twin Bridge Due to Possible Jumper May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Just past noon emergency crews arrived on the twin bridge to see a person had climbed on the structure.

All southbound traffic is currently closed.

Crews are on scene to gather more details.

Some southbound traffic is being allowed on the northbound bridge.

UPDATE: The individual has jumped but survived. They currently being transported to the hospital.

Emergency crews are working to clear the bridge for traffic to pass through. It’s estimated to take 30 minutes until all lanes are clear.

