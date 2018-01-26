44News | Evansville, IN

Traffic Stop Results in Henderson Drug Bust

Traffic Stop Results in Henderson Drug Bust

January 26th, 2018 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

What started as a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Henderson. William Hellums faces a laundry list of charges from trafficking meth to possession of meth to operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Hellums on Ray Street in Henderson on January 23rd.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they found a small amount of meth on Hellums, but after searching the vehicle they say they found a large amount of meth with drug paraphernalia.

Hellums is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.