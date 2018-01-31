Home Indiana Traffic Stop Nets Four Drug-Related Arrests In Daviess County January 31st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

What started as a traffic stop ends with four arrests. Indiana State Troopers stopped a vehicle along U.S. 50 near State Road 57 in Daviess County, Indiana Tuesday night around 6:50. Police arrested Emma Shore, Alissia Heacock, Kaleb Sheren, and Dakota Woolard.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by Shore failed to move over or yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and troopers say they suspected illegal drugs may be inside the car.

A Washington Police officer and a K-9 arrived to help with a search of the vehicle, and the K-9 indicated that there were narcotics in the car.

Once the vehicle was searched, police say they found meth, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and other items commonly associated with illegal drug use.

All four occupants were arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail.

Shore is charged with Possession of methamphetamine, Maintaining a common nuisance, Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia, and Failed to change lanes for stationary emergency vehicle.

Heacock is charged with Possession of methamphetamine, Visiting a common nuisance, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of paraphernalia.

Sheren is charged with Possession of methamphetamine, Visiting a common nuisance, Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of synthetic drug, and Dealing in Marijuana.

Woolard is charged with Possession of methamphetamine, Visiting a common nuisance, Possession of marijuana, and Possession of paraphernalia.

Police want to remind drivers, under Indiana law, when you are approaching an authorized stationary emergency vehicle with its emergency lights on, you must use caution and move over.

