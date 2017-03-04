Traffic Stop Nets Drug Arrest

A Kentucky man is facing a slew of charges after state police report finding marijuana and a drunk juvenile in his car.

According to Kentucky State Police, Stephen Morrow was stopped for speeding on Kentucky 54 near Ditto Road.

Authorities say Morrow had a large quantity of marijuana, a digital scale and cash. A juvenile was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of pot.

Morrow was arrested for possession, trafficking, careless driving, among many other charges.

