Home Indiana Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of More Than 30 Pounds Of Marijuana October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A traffic stop leads to the seizure of more than 30 pounds of marijuana in Dearborn County. Michael Granados, of Denver, Colorado, is charged with dealing marijuana (over 10 pounds) and possession of marijuana (over 10 pounds).

Indiana State Troopers stopped a vehicle along the eastbound lanes of I-74 for a traffic violation Thursday afternoon. While conducting the traffic stop, troopers say they became suspicious of criminal activity.

Troopers used a K9 to sweep the vehicle and the K9 alerted them to an odor in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle recovered several individually wrapped plastic bundles containing suspected marijuana. These packages were hidden in various locations inside the car.

In total, the packages weighed about 33 pounds with an estimated street value of $150,000.

Troopers say the marijuana originated in Colorado and was being taken to an unknown location in Ohio.

Granados was the passenger in the vehicle and was arrested at the scene. He is being held in the Dearborn County Jail and will be held until his initial court appearance.

The driver of the vehicle was released and has not been charged with anything at this time.

Comments

comments