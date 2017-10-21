Home Indiana Evansville Traffic Stop Leads Police to Find 73 Fake Credit Cards October 21st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

A traffic stop leads Evansville Police to find 73 fake credit cards.

Police say, the cards were used at several Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across the region, including the one on Red Bank Road in Evansville.

Derek Knight and Dylan Garrett, both from Michigan, are facing several charges including fraud and forgery.

According to the affidavit, Knight nor Garrett would answer any question regarding the credit cards.

In addition to the 73 credit cards, police also found 16 gift cards, six different names, one card with no name, and one credit card printing device.

Police say over the last few years it’s become an increasing trend that criminals will create credit cards to reflect other people’s identity after purchasing their financial information on the DarkNet.

Knight and Garrett are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

