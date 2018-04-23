Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Arrest

A traffic stop in Evansville leads to a felony arrest. The traffic stop happened last night just before Midnight. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Vann Avenue and Sweetser Avenue while investigating a felony warrant for 29-year-old Clifford Johns. Deputies identified a passenger in the vehicle as Johns and he was taken into custody.

According to deputies, Johns kicked the rear passenger window out of the patrol car, and tried to crawl out of the window. he was stopped before he could get out of the car fully.

Deputies had to shackles Johns’ legs before getting into another patrol car. While in the backseat, deputies say Johns removed the seatbelt and slipped his handcuffs to the front before attempting to get out of the patrol car.

He had to be removed from the patrol car and placed in a hobble, which attaches leg shackles to handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, Johns continued to try to remove the hobble while en route to the jail.

Johns is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s charged with attempted escape from lawful detention, criminal mischief, and an outstanding felony warrant.

