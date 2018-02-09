Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

A traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Daviess County. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding along I-69 near mile marker 61. Trooper say the driver, Christopher Ness, of Evansville, was driving 80 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

While troopers spoke to Ness, they say he showed signs of impairment and a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A field sobriety test was done and it determined that Ness was impaired. Ness was detained.

A search of the vehicle revealed a book that had been modified to conceal illegal drugs. Troopers say the book contained marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and a lighter. They say there was also a glass pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana.

Ness was taken to Daviess County Community Hospital for the certified chemical test and preliminary results indicated the presence of THC, the chemical in marijuana, in Ness’ blood.

Ness is being held in the Daviess County Jail. He’s charged with Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and Maintaining a common nuisance.

