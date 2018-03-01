Home Kentucky Traffic Stop Leads To Deadly Union County Crash March 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

What started as a traffic stop leads to a deadly crash in Union County. It happened Wednesday night at U.S. 60 and Kentucky 141.

Kentucky State Police say a Union County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near Walmart, but the car sped off. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Minutes later, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash on the same vehicle from the traffic stop.

Authorities say Robert Blueum, of Henderson, was speeding, which played a major factor in the crash. He lost control and ran off the north side of U.S. 60 near KY 141. The vehicle hit a culvert and tree before coming to a rest.

Bluem wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He’s at Deaconess Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, Linda Smith-Bluem, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Vanderburgh County. Both Robert and Linda Bluem had active warrants for their arrest.

There’s no word on what charges Robert may face if he survives.

