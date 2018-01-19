44News | Evansville, IN

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Henderson Man

January 19th, 2018 Henderson, Kentucky

What started as a traffic stop ends with an arrest of a Henderson burglary suspect. 34-year-old Joshua Norton is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Henderson Police located Norton during a traffic stop along South Green Street Thursday afternoon around 4:15. Police say Norton had an active warrant for burglary.

Officers searched Norton and say they found a pair of brass knuckles in his pants pocket.

Norton is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $2,250 cash bond and is set to appear in court on January 23rd at 9 a.m.

