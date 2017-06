Jasper police arrest two men after what started as a routine traffic stop.

According to a news release from the Jasper Police Department, officers pulled over Demetrius Greer and Dylan Crays Wednesday night at 36th and Mill Street.

Police say after an investigation, a K-9 found a handgun, meth, and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Officers took both men to the Dubois County Security Center.

