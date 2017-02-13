44News | Evansville, IN

Traffic Stop On I-64 Nets Drug Arrest

February 13th, 2017 Indiana

A Sunday afternoon traffic stop turns into a drug arrest in Dubois County. Troopers stopped 37-year-old Bradley Heichelbech for committing several traffic violations on Interstate 64 near the Ferdinand exit. Authorities reportedly found more than two ounces of methamphetamine and three hypodermic needles.

Heichelbeck faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance.

He was arrested and is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

