Traffic Signal to be Installed at KY 144/KY 2830 Intersection in Owensboro

A new traffic signal will be installed in Owensboro this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will install a traffic signal at the intersection of KY 144/East 4th Street and KY 2830 (Old U.S. 60). Installation of the light will take about 60 to 90 days to install, depending on weather conditions. Drivers should be careful in the area. A contractor began installing support poles for the new signal this week.

This intersection is along Owensboro’s east side. It’s along KY 144 just west of the U.S. 60 Exit 21 Owensboro Interchange. Nearly 8,000 vehicle travel along this area daily.

KYTC will make an announcement when the new traffic signal is ready to be activated. Once it is activated, a new turn lane will be opened at the intersection.

