Traffic Shifts Planned Along Highway 41 In Sebree

A contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning traffic shifts along Highway 41 in Sebree. Travel lanes along a section of U.S 41/College Street have been under reconstruction for pavement, curb, and gutter improvements between KY 56/Main Street intersection, extending northward to near East Madison Street in Sebree.

Work along this section is almost complete and is expected to reopen to normal traffic this week. Some additional curb and gutter work to improve drainage is being added to north of the existing work zone.

This additional work will be between KY 56/Jefferson and Madison Streets along the block, including EZ Stop Convenience Store and the Family Dollar Store.

The curb, gutter, and drainage work is expected to take two to three weeks to comeplete, weather permitting.

This will include a traffic shift and 10-foot travel lanes along HWY 41 to facilitate the work.

Drivers should use caution in the area and prepare for traffic delays. This traffic will be shifted on Wednesday morning.

About 7,700 vehicles travel this section of HWY 41 in an average day.

This road work is part of a over $900,000 highway improvement project.

Due to the added work, the target completion date has been extended to November 15th, weather permitting.

