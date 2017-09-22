44News | Evansville, IN

Traffic Shift Planned Along HWY 60 Near Henderson Community College

September 22nd, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a traffic shift along Highway 60 in front of Henderson Community College. All traffic will move to the inside lanes of the new section of roadway sometime Friday afternoon.

This will allow crews to finish work along the outside lanes at the U.S. 60/KY 136/KY 425 Henderson Bypass Intersection. This process is expected to last for three to four weeks.

Once work is complete Highway 60 will be widened to four lanes with a center turn lane.

This is a more than six million dollar highway improvement project with a target completion date of Friday, October 13th.

