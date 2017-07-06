Home Kentucky Henderson Traffic Shift along Highway 60 near Henderson Community College July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

There will be traffic shifts along Highway 60 near Henderson Community College. The traffic shift will move all east-west traffic to the newly constructed lanes of HWY 60 to allow reconstruction of the existing lanes in front of the community college.

This shift in traffic is set to begin mid-afternoon Friday, July 7th, and will be in place for an extended period of time.

The traffic shift will extend through the HWY 60/KY 425 Bypass/KY 136 intersection. This will facilitate ongoing work to widen HWY 60 to four-lanes with a center lane from KY 425 Henderson Bypass and KY 136 intersection at U.S. 60.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is part of a more than six million dollar highway improvement project. The target completion is Friday, October 13th.

Comments

comments