Traffic Restrictions on KY 56 Green River Bridge Near Sebree January 9th, 2017

There will be some traffic restrictions on the KY 56 Green River Bridge near Sebree, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will restrict traffic to one lane beginning Monday, January 9th. The restriction will allow crews to work on the bridge navigation lights during daytime hours. The KY 56 Green River Bridge is at the Webster-McLean County line.

This work is expected to continue through Wednesday, January 11th, weather permitting.

