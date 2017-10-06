Home Kentucky Traffic Reduced To One Lane On Spottsville Bridge October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the Spottsville Bridge with a width restriction and weight limit. Vehicles wider than 10 feet and over 18 tons will not be allowed to drive over the bridge while work is being done.

Crews made these changes so that further damage was not made on the bridge’s structure. There will be a light controlling traffic with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

The lane reduction, width restriction, weight limit, traffic signal, and speed limit will be in place until bridge repairs are complete.

There’s no word on when the repairs will be complete.

