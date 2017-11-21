Home Indiana Traffic Patterns Shift as Twin Bridges Nears Completion November 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky

The Twin Bridges are back to normal Tuesday night after months of repair work. Crews finished pavement striping on the southbound Twin Bridge earlier Tuesday and opened it back up to traffic.

Kentucky State Police officers say take it slow in the area though they’ve seen a lot of close calls from people thinking they need to cross over.

The work isn’t finished though. The Indiana Department of Transportation says now crews will start working in the evenings on the southbound bridge.

Days and times for that work have yet to be announced.

