Home Indiana Traffic Patterns Change as INDOT Works in Haubstadt August 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a traffic pattern shift for the project at U.S.41 and I-64 interchange in Haubstadt.

Starting August 30th, the circular ramps leading onto I-64 will be closed as contractors switch between working in the passing lane to working in the driving lane. Crews are working to replace the bridge deck spanning U.S. 41.

INDOT says all exit ramps and long tapering onramps will remain open. This shift will require southbound U.S. 41 traffic going east on I-64 to continue south and make a U-Turn at the traffic signal at U.S. 41 at Rusher Creek Road.

Southbound U.S. 41 to westbound I-64 will not be effected by this shift.

Northbound U.S. 41 traffic traveling west on I-64 will need to make a U-Turn at the intersection of County Road 1250 South.

Northbound U.S. 41 to eastbound I-64 will not be affected.

INDOT is urging all drivers to slow down and stay alert for crews in working areas.

Comments

comments