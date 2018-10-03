Home Indiana Evansville Traffic Pattern to Shift on U.S. 41 in Evansville October 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a traffic pattern shift on U.S. 41 at Diamond Avenue due to a bridge closure.

Beginning October 4th, contractors will close the truss bridge spanning Pigeon Creek in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41. The closure is for scheduled repairs including deck rehab, and scheduled maintenance to the truss structure.

Drivers using U.S. 41 will need to exit onto Diamond avenue, using a new, temporary two-lane configuration on the exit ramp. Motorists will have the option to go straight back onto U.S. 41 with both lanes once crossing over Pigeon Creek.

Northbound traffic will not be affected as a part of this closure and work is scheduled to last until June 2019.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

