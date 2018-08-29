Home Indiana Traffic Pattern Changes Coming at U.S. 41/I-64 Interchange August 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A contractor for the Indiana Department of Transportation is planning a traffic pattern shift at the U.S. 41 and I-64 interchange in Haubstadt.

Thursday, utility workers will begin work on the bridge deck spanning U.S. 41. Crews will be switch between working in the passing lane to working in the driving lane of I-64.

The two circular ramps leading onto I-64 will be closed during this time. All exit ramps and long tapering on-ramps will be open.

Drivers on 41 wanting to use these ramps will need to make legal u-turns at the first lights as crews work on the bridge.

The project is expected to wrap up by later this fall, weather permitting.

Drivers should slow down and stay alert near crews.

