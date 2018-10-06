Traffic Light Added To State Road 66 In Posey County

If you drive along State Road 66 in Posey County, you may see something you have never seen before, a traffic light.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has placed a temporary traffic light along the highway just west of St. Phillips Road. The signal is there because SR 66 has been reduced to one lane as crews continue to replace a culvert. Work is expected to be done by the end of November, until then there is a 10 foot wide lane restriction in the area.

