Traffic Light Added To State Road 66 In Posey County

October 6th, 2018 Indiana, Posey County

If you drive along State Road 66 in Posey County, you may see something you have never seen before, a traffic light.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has placed a temporary traffic light along the highway just west of St. Phillips Road. The signal is there because SR 66 has been reduced to one lane as crews continue to replace a culvert. Work is expected to be done by the end of November, until then there is a 10 foot wide lane restriction in the area.

