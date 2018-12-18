Home Indiana Evansville Traffic Jam Result of Two Car Accident in Evansville December 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are on scene at an accident at the intersection of Vann Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway that has caused traffic to come to a standstill.

Police responded to the scene of the incident just before 11:00AM.

Police say a car attempted to merge into the center lane while driving eastbound, rear-ending another car also traveling eastbound in the process. The car that was rear-ended was spun around to face westbound traffic, while the car that attempted to merge lanes ended up colliding with a telephone pole.

According to police there were no other occupants in either of the vehicles besides the drivers. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Vincent hospital for treatment.

Comments

comments