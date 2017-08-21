Traffic Expected To Be Heavy During Hours Leading Up To Eclipse

Traffic is expected to be heavy during the hours leading up to the Solar Eclipse. Traffic has jumped across the Tri-state because of the eclipse, especially along I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway, heading south toward Hopkinsville. NASA predicted that up to half a million people would travel to western Kentucky for the Total Solar Eclipse.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic was light in the early morning hours, but it has picked up.

Traffic is expected to be heavy for the next several hours.

Comments

comments