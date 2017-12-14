Home Indiana Traffic Changes on State Road 37 Set For Friday December 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced traffic control changes between Bloomington and Martinsville on State Road 37. The traffic control changes will affect the following:

Motorists going southbound to get the new access road by turning left off of SR 37 East Sample and Wayport; motorists going northbound get to the new access road by turning right at East Sample and Wayport.

Motorists traveling north on Wayport Road can get to the new access road by using the East Sample roundabout.

Locations like Bloomington Auto Parts, Worm’s Way, Inc., Oliver Winery, Fox Hollow Road, the Family Life Worship Center and Parker Pools can be accessed by traveling north on the new access road from East Sample and Wayport.

Work will continue at various points in the construction zone throughout the winter.

The posted speed limit remains 45 mph.

Drivers are required to be aware of lane configurations and traffic changes and to use caution when driving.

