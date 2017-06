Home Indiana Evansville Traffic Blocked near Bellemeade and Vann after Water Main Break June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Crews have blocked traffic near the intersection of Bellemeade and Vann Avenue in Evansville. This is due to a water main break in the area.

The main broke in the middle of the intersection, and a hold has opened up in the middle of Bellemeade.

EPD has been called in to divert traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Comments

comments