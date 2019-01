UPDATE 7:55AM: Officials say the roads have been cleared and traffic is flowing at a normal pace.

Original story: Drivers heading into Evansville should prepare for bumper to bumper traffic.

Officials say an accident with injuries on the northbound side of the Twin Bridges has caused a significant backup on NB Highway 41 in Henderson.

No information on the extent of the injuries has been released yet.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Comments

comments