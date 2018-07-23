Traffic Alerts for Poseyville and Mt. Vernon

Road closures in Poseyville and Mt. Vernon have been announced by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

On July 25th, INDOT maintenance crews will close S.R 69 on a four mile stretch from S.R 62 in Mt. Vernon. This is due to a sealing operation on the shoulders of the road. The operation is expected to take two days, and local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. The official detour for this closure uses S.R. 62, U.S. 41, S.R. 66, and S.R. 69.

On July 30th, INDOT crews are replacing a large culvert across S.R. 165 near the intersection of S.R. 66 in Poseyville. This will involve crews excavating an old drainage pipe, and replacing it with a new structure, which will require a full road closure. The operation is expected to take four day, depending on weather conditions. Traffic should use the official detour by using S.R. 165, S.R. 68, S.R. 69, and S.R. 66.

INDOT urges all drivers to slow down and stay alert for crews during these road closures.

