TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of S.R. 65 to Close Monday May 21st, 2017 Heather Good

Beginning Monday, The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close State Road 65 near Owensville for a full-depth road reconstruction.

The closure will be between State Road 64 West of Princeton up to County Road 350 South.

Work is expected to last through September. The is the first of three phases to reconstruct the road through Owensville.

The official detour for this closure uses State Road 65, State Road 168 and U.S. 41.

