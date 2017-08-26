Home Indiana Evansville Traffic Accident Leads To Woman’s Arrest For Allegedly Driving Drunk August 26th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A Missouri woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say they caught her driving with a blood alcohol level of .40. That is five times the legal limit. The incident happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Rusher Creek, which is near the State Police post.

A trooper says he was driving in the area when he noticed a two car accident. The trooper stopped to help. That is when he says he noticed Amy Vogt slurring her words and having a problem with balance.

Police gave Vogt a sobriety test, which she failed.

No one was hurt in the accident. Vogt was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being help without bond.

