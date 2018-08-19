Home Indiana Evansville Traditional Country Shrimp Boil Raises Money For Back Bay Mission August 19th, 2018 Shelby Lammela Evansville, Indiana

Evansville residents participated in a traditional country shrimp boil to raise money for Back Bay Mission located in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Back Bay Mission works to strengthen neighborhoods, seek justice, and transform lives.

Families and friends enjoyed a great table spread of delicious food for a good cause.

“Celebrating love and celebrating what we can do for others. We’ve got a lot of different churches in our area who came out tonight and we’re just thrilled about it. Thank you so much to everyone who has,” said Nancy Brook from the Church of Christ.

Cajun food, desserts, and Cajun music made this fundraiser a fun event to remember for Evansville residents.

For more information visit Back Bay Mission’s website at https://thebackbaymission.org/

